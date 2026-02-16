Major Changes at the Top of Big 12 Power Rankings After Wild Week

The Big 12 is by far the best conference in college basketball, and this past week of games proved why. On any given night, a "top" team in the league can lose. We saw Arizona lose twice, Iowa State fall to TCU, Kansas beat Arizona, and then get blown out by Iowa State.

With so many losses at the top of the conference, it resulted in a big shakeup at the top of our new Big 12 Power Rankings.

This week's Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

1. Houston (2)

2. Texas Tech (5)

3. Arizona (1)

4. Iowa State (3)

5. Kansas (4)

6. BYU (7)

7. West Virginia (8)

8. UCF (6)

9. TCU (13)

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Colorado

13. Arizona State (13)

14. Baylor (9)

15. Kansas State

16. Utah

Last week's results (2/9-2/15)

Arizona: L 78-82 vs. Kansas, L 75-78 (OT) vs. Texas Tech

Arizona State: W 85-76 vs. Oklahoma State

Baylor: L 94-99 vs. BYU, L 71-82 vs. Louisville

BYU: W 99-94 vs. Baylor, W 90-86 (OT) vs. Colorado

Cincinnati: W 91-62 vs. Kansas State, W 69-65 vs. Utah

Colorado: L 44-78 vs. Texas Tech, L 86-90 (OT) vs. BYU

Houston: W 66-52 vs. Utah, W 78-64 vs. Kansas State

Iowa State: L 55-62 vs. TCU, W 74-56 vs. Kansas

Kansas: W 82-78 vs. Arizona, L 56-74 vs. Iowa State

Kansas State: L 62-91 vs. Cincinnati, L 64-78 vs. Houston

Oklahoma State: L 76-85 vs. Arizona State, L 92-95 (OT) vs. TCU

TCU: W 62-55 vs. Iowa State, W 95-92 (OT) vs. Oklahoma State

Texas Tech: W 78-44 vs. Colorado, W 78-75 (OT) vs. Arizona

UCF: L 67-74 vs. West Virginia

Utah: L 52-66 vs. Houston, L 65-69 vs. Cincinnati

West Virginia: W 74-67 vs. UCF

This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)

Monday

Houston at Iowa State, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

TCU at UCF, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Baylor at Kansas State, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas Tech at Arizona State, 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Wednesday

Utah at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m. on FS1

BYU at Arizona, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Kansas at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

Cincinnati at Kansas, 1 p.m. on CBS

Kansas State at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. on FOX

Arizona at Houston, 3 p.m. on ABC

Oklahoma State at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

Arizona State at Baylo, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 5 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock

UCF at Utah, 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Iowa State at BYU, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

No games.

