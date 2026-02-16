Major Changes at the Top of Big 12 Power Rankings After Wild Week
The Big 12 is by far the best conference in college basketball, and this past week of games proved why. On any given night, a "top" team in the league can lose. We saw Arizona lose twice, Iowa State fall to TCU, Kansas beat Arizona, and then get blown out by Iowa State.
With so many losses at the top of the conference, it resulted in a big shakeup at the top of our new Big 12 Power Rankings.
This week's Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
1. Houston (2)
2. Texas Tech (5)
3. Arizona (1)
4. Iowa State (3)
5. Kansas (4)
6. BYU (7)
7. West Virginia (8)
8. UCF (6)
9. TCU (13)
10. Oklahoma State
11. Cincinnati
12. Colorado
13. Arizona State (13)
14. Baylor (9)
15. Kansas State
16. Utah
Last week's results (2/9-2/15)
Arizona: L 78-82 vs. Kansas, L 75-78 (OT) vs. Texas Tech
Arizona State: W 85-76 vs. Oklahoma State
Baylor: L 94-99 vs. BYU, L 71-82 vs. Louisville
BYU: W 99-94 vs. Baylor, W 90-86 (OT) vs. Colorado
Cincinnati: W 91-62 vs. Kansas State, W 69-65 vs. Utah
Colorado: L 44-78 vs. Texas Tech, L 86-90 (OT) vs. BYU
Houston: W 66-52 vs. Utah, W 78-64 vs. Kansas State
Iowa State: L 55-62 vs. TCU, W 74-56 vs. Kansas
Kansas: W 82-78 vs. Arizona, L 56-74 vs. Iowa State
Kansas State: L 62-91 vs. Cincinnati, L 64-78 vs. Houston
Oklahoma State: L 76-85 vs. Arizona State, L 92-95 (OT) vs. TCU
TCU: W 62-55 vs. Iowa State, W 95-92 (OT) vs. Oklahoma State
Texas Tech: W 78-44 vs. Colorado, W 78-75 (OT) vs. Arizona
UCF: L 67-74 vs. West Virginia
Utah: L 52-66 vs. Houston, L 65-69 vs. Cincinnati
West Virginia: W 74-67 vs. UCF
This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)
Monday
Houston at Iowa State, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday
TCU at UCF, 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Baylor at Kansas State, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Texas Tech at Arizona State, 11 p.m. on ESPN2
Wednesday
Utah at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m. on FS1
BYU at Arizona, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Kansas at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
Cincinnati at Kansas, 1 p.m. on CBS
Kansas State at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. on FOX
Arizona at Houston, 3 p.m. on ABC
Oklahoma State at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV
Arizona State at Baylo, 4 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 5 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock
UCF at Utah, 9 p.m. on ESPN+
Iowa State at BYU, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday
No games.
