Miles Sadler Posts Huge Night Against Stacked Team USA in Nike Hoops Summit

Future West Virginia basketball guard Miles Sadler just continues to stack strong performances on the big stage, and Saturday night was no different in the 2026 Nike Hoops Summit.

Sadler suited up for Team Canada and led all scorers with 29 points against Team USA, shooting 10/18 from the field, including a 3/5 from three-point range. He also dished out seven assists, pulled down four rebounds, and reeled in two steals. The only sore spot on the night for him was the turnovers, which he had 11 of. The ball was in his hands so much, and the fact that he was playing with a bunch of guys he's not accustomed to playing with led to some of those mishaps. A concern? Sure. Is it a red flag? Not at all.

Team USA, as you would expect, is loaded with talent. Their roster featured Tyran Stokes (No. 1, Kansas), Jordan Smith Jr. (No. 2, Arkansas), Cameron Williams (No. 3, Duke), Caleb Holt (No. 4, Arizona), Bruce Branch III (No. 6, BYU), Jason Crowe Jr. (No. 7, Missouri), Christian Collins (No. 9, USC), Derron Rippey Jr. (No. 10, Duke), Brandon McCoy Jr. (No. 14, Michigan), Caleb Gaskins (No. 20, Miami), Ethan Taylor (No. 28, Michigan State), and Elijah Williams (No. 30, Baylor), yet Sadler stole the show.

During the game, ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla made sure to show Sadler some love, tweeting, "Hey, WVU hoops fans, if you’re home tonight, turn on Peacock & Nike Hoops Summit. Your guy, little Miles Sadler, is a baller! First saw him two years ago at Pangos All-American camp. Will instantly impact."

Putting up 29 points and nearly taking down a loaded Team USA in overtime is an incredible achievement, and it's just another reason to believe that he is going to be everything Ross Hodge and Co. hoped he would be and then some.

Just a week ago, Sadler led CIA Bella Vista Prep to the 2026 Chioptle Nationals championship behind a 23-point performance on 10/20 shooting to go along with nine assists. No matter the opponent, no matter the stage, Sadler always finds a way to make a big impact on the game and gives his team a chance to win.

Although there are only a few pieces in place for the 2026-27 roster for WVU at the moment, it's within reason to believe that the Mountaineers will get back in the tournament next March, simply because of the elite guard play they will get from Sadler.