Charlotte, NC – The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2) handled the North Carolina Tarheels (5-2) Friday night, 72-59, in the Dick Vitale Invitational at the Spectrum Center.

West Virginia freshman point guard Miles Sadler led all scorers with 15 points with seven assists. Meanwhile, senior guard Finley Bizjack put in 13 points, senior guard Seydou Traore chipped in 11 points, and senior forward Javan Buchanan produced 11 points and seven rebounds.

West Virginia opened the contest with the game’s first two field goals. Bizjack buried a baseline jumper, slipped a pass to sophomore center Mouhamed Sylla for the dunk, buried a three before Sanon hit a three from the wing as the Mountaineers grabbed an early 10-2, forcing UNC head coach Michael Malone to take a 30-second timeout.

The Tarheels responded out of the break when Sayon Keita got the bucket and the foul, followed by a three from Maximos Adams cut the Tar Heels deficit to four, 12-8.

West Virginia broke through a defensive stalemate by getting to the line with Sadler and Buchanan, then Sanon attacked the rim for a 6-0 spurt and a 10-point advantage 18-8.

North Carolina quickly cut the lead in half, but West Virginia responded with a Buchanan bucket in the pain and a three from Seydou Traore.

The Mountaineers built their largest first half lead of 16 points with 2:22 remaining after Sanon buried his fourth three of the half.

The Tarheels finished the final two minutes, hitting three of four from three-point range to cut into the WVU lead, despite the Mountaineers shooting 3-3 from the field during that stretch to take a 41-30 advantage into halftime.

After West Virginia forced 10 first half North Carolina turnovers, the Mountaineers swiped the ball on the three consecutive possessions, leading to dunks from Sylla, Traore, and a reverse layup by Sadler to extend the lead to 17.

Near the midway point of the second half, junior guard Martin Somerville hit a three and Traore had offensive putback to push the lead to nineteen.

However, the Tar Heels refused to be put away and sophomore guard Matt Able buried a pair of three as part of a 9-0 run to trim the WVU lead to ten, 58-48, forcing head coach Ross Hodge to take a timeout with 8:03 remaining in the game.

On the following North Carolina possession, Able hit another three and the Tar Heels were within seven, but Sadler answered on the other end, then Bizjack followed with a three from the wing, and Buchanan drilled a three for a 9-0 run stretch the lead back to 16, leading to a UNC timeout with 4:43 left to play.

West Virginia kept its distance and did not allow another Tar Heel run in the final moments as the Mountaineers moved past North Carolina with a 72-59 victory.

West Virginia returns to Hope Coliseum for the first time in over two weeks on Tuesday, Dec. 1 t take on Mercyhurst. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.