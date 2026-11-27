The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) Friday night in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2.

West Virginia is desperate to avoid a three-game losing streak, while North Carolina is looking for its third consecutive win, while both programs are in search of their first Power Four win of the season.

Moments ago, the Mountaineers’ starting lineup was revealed.

G Miles Sadler (6-0, 170-lb)

The freshman point guard leads the team in scoring at 20.5 points per game, while averaging a team-high 5.2 assists per game. He set a WVU freshman scoring record with 34 points against Kansas last week.

The Brampton, Ontario native arrived in West Virginia as one of the most highly touted recruits in program history. He signed as a five-star prospect and was ranked among the top five point guards and top 20 overall recruits in the 2026 class by numerous scouting services. He is the highest-rated recruit to sign with WVU according to 247Sports recruiting rankings.

G Finley Bizjack (6-4, 190-lb)

Bizjack’s 13.3 points per game is second on the team in scoring. The senior guard produced a season-high 18 points in the win against Auburn last week after setting a season high five field goals made. He also hit the mark against Florida, shooting an efficient 5-for-7 from the floor for 14 points.

Bizjack spent three seasons at Butler before hitting the transfer portal and signing with West Virginia. He led the Bulldogs in scoring last season at 17.1 points per game, earning All-Big East Third Team honors. He also was named Big East Player of the Week on Jan. 26 after scoring 28 points against Marquette and 24 against DePaul.

G Seydou Traore (6-6, 220-lb)

Traore is averaging 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The senior guard scored a season-best eight points in the opener against Stetson while also setting a season-high six rebounds.

Seydou Traore joined West Virginia after spending his junior season at Utah, where he averaged 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while starting all 31 contests. Traore recorded a season-high 23 points against San Jose State.

F Brenen Lorient (6-9, 215-lb)

Lorient returned for his fifth season of eligibility after he was second on the team in scoring at 11.9 ppg. He entered the 2026-27 season having reached double figures in 15 consecutive games and added to the streak with 13 points in the season opener against Niagara.

Since, he’s reached double figures once with a much-needed 18 points against Auburn.

He is currently third on the team in scoring, averaging 8.5 ppg with 3.7 rebounds per game.

C Mouhamed Sylla (6-10, 230-lb)

Sylla is averaging 7.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

He recorded a season-high 11 points versus Stetson and grabbed a season-best eight rebounds against Kansas.

Sylla transferred to West Virginia after spending his freshman season at Georgia Tech, where he appeared in 16 games before an injury sidelined him for 15 of the final 17 contests. Sylla averaged 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, recording 10 double-figure scoring performances and five double-doubles.