New WVU Hoops Depth Chart Projection with Brenen Lorient & Javan Buchanan Eligible

A big sigh of relief was let out by West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge on Wednesday when the courts sided with Brenen Lorient and Javan Buchanan, giving them a fifth year of eligibility. Of course, the NCAA can appeal the decision, but for now, they are cleared.

Let's take a look at this group WITH Lorient and Buchanan now in the mix.

PG: Miles Sadler, Martin Somerville, Amir Jenkins, Jelani McKoy

This is a great situation the Mountaineers have here. Ross Hodge has one of the most talented guards in the country and has a veteran with Power Four experience (Somerville) backing him up. And let's not forget that Amir Jenkins should be back at some point and will add value to the backcourt as well. It'll be interesting to see what he can do offensively now that he's not going to be limited by a shoulder injury.

SG: Finley Bizjack, Keonte Greybear, MJ Feenane

The freshman Greybear is listed second, but don't be surprised if Sanon plays here some or one of the backup points (Somerville/Jenkins). Greybear is extremely talented and will have a bright future, but I'm not completely sold that he will be in the rotation this year. Bizjack will play heavy minutes with the versatile ones and threes filling in the minutes he's not on the floor.

SF: Joson Sanon, Seydou Traore, Max Olejasz

Now that Lorient and Buchanan are eligible, Seydou Traore can play more of a natural position at the three, backing up Sanon. These two could not be more opposite, which gives Hodge the ability to switch up the play style at that spot whenever he feels necessary. Sanon has the tools to be a high-level player on the offensive end while Traore offers more of a physical, defensive presence.

PF: Brenen Lorient, Javan Buchanan

Talk about a great situation — Hodge has two starters here. Lorient, as you all know, was fantastic last season for the Mountaineers, but Buchanan was just as rock-solid for Boise State. Last year with the Broncos, Buchanan averaged 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Lorient is by far the more athletic of the two, but Buchanan brings a lot of versatility to the table as well.

C: Mouhamed Sylla, Amadou Seini, Aliou Dioum

Sylla has the chance to be an all-league talent once he reaches his full potential. He played less than half a season a year ago at Georgia Tech because of an injury. It's still going to be a little bit before he hits his stride, especially in a new system, but his athleticism is off the charts, and that alone will allow him to have success right away in Morgantown. Also, Seini is quickly becoming a hidden gem. From everything I gather, he is off to a REALLY strong start.