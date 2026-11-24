Nassau, Bahamas – The No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) remained unbeaten after holding off the Florida Gators (4-3) Tuesday afternoon, 70-62, in the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Showcase at Imperial Arena.

West Virginia senior guard Zahirah Walton led the Mountaineers in scoring with 18 points and six rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Gia Cooke produced 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, while senior center Khyala Ngodu contributed 12 points and six rebounds, and redshirt freshman Divine Tumba added 10 points and eight rebounds.

West Virginia and Florida matched buckets in the first quarter. Walton scored the game first points, driving from right to left in transition and finishing with her left at the rim.

Florida redshirt senior guard Moriah Murray buried a deep three from the left wing to give the Gators a 9-6 advantage, but Cooke answered with a corner three to even the game.

Murray buried her second three of the quarter before a 7-0 run from the Mountaineers, highlighted by a pair of assists from Cooke to Tumba, for a 16-12 WVU lead.

The Mountaineers went 1-4 from the floor with two turnovers in the final three minutes of the quarter and were clinging to a 19-18 lead heading into the second quarter.

West Virginia sophomore guard Nylah Wilson started the second with a three from the left wing, and a drive to the basket for 5-0 spurt. Sophomore guard Alexis Bordas followed with a three from the left wing and senior Skylar Forbes extended the run to 10-2 with a reverse layup for a 29-20 advantage near the midway point of the second quarter.

Florida junior guard Kiyomi McMiller quickly answered to cut it to seven, but the Mountaineers held the Gators to a pair of field goals in the final five minutes of the half to take a 37-26 lead into halftime.

Forbes opened the second half receiving the pass on the left side and drove the baseline and finished with a reverse layup.

Florida responded and cut it to eight before West Virginia put together an 8-2 run to build a 14-point advantage, leading to a Florida timeout.

The Gators responded out of the break limiting the Mountaineers to 0-4 from the field and fording a pair of turnovers, while Jade Weathersby and Vivian Iwuchukwu scored four points apiece as part of a 10-0 run to pull within four.

Tumba ended the run with a drive and a lay-in, but a mid-range jumper and a pair of free throws from McMiller cut the WVU lead to two, 59-41 with 19 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Cooke earned a trip to the free throw line to extend the lead back to four, heading into the final quarter of play.

McMiller started the fourth with a jumper to pull Florida within two, but a 9-2 run by the Mountaineers, led by Walton’s six points during the stretch extended the West Virginia lead ten, 63-53.

West Virginia kept a multiple possession lead over Florida in the final five minutes of play, holding the Gators to just two field goals in four minutes while Cooke responded with a bucket and Walton hit a pair of free throws as the Mountaineers gutted out the 70-62 victory.

West Virgnia is back in action Thursday morning as the Mountaineers take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2.