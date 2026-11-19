Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers suffered their first defeat of the season on Wednesday night and will now look to bounce back with the No. 1 team in the country, Florida, waiting for them.

Here is everything you need to know about today's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (4-1) vs. No. 1 Florida (5-1)

Date/Time: Thursday, November 19th, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena — Las Vegas, NV (12,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Finley Bizjack (WVU): While he played well against Auburn, we're all still waiting for that breakout game from the Butler transfer where he gets scorching hot from three. He missed several clean looks last night vs. Kansas, finishing the night 2/13 from the field and 0/8 from three. Through five games, he's hitting just 23.3% of his three-point attempts. He'll need to tickle the twine from range a few times today for WVU to have a shot.

Thomas Haugh (Florida): The 6'9" forward has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Gators over the last two seasons. Last year, he averaged north of 17 points per game on 46%/32% shooting and has stepped it up a notch early this season with his efficiency, knocking down 54%/46%. Florida has a ton of scoring options, but the offense will run through him.

As you would expect, West Virginia is a heavy underdog in this one. Florida is favored by 9.5 and is -465 on the moneyline, while the Mountaineers are +360. The over/under is 149.5. Very similar odds across the board for the WVU/Kansas game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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