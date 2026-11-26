Nassau, Bahamas – The No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) fell to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-0), Thursday afternoon, 78-64, in the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Showcase.

Notre Dame senior guard Hannah Hidalgo led all scorers with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, while freshman forward Jacy Abii recorded her second double double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Leading the way for the Mountaineers were redshirt senior guard Gia Cooke, senior guard Zahirah Walton, and senior forward Skylar Forbes. Cooke led the team with 18 points and four assists, Walton finished with 17 points and six rebounds, and Forbes chipped in 11 points.

Led by Abii’s first five points of the contest, Notre Dame opened the game on a 10-0 run.

West Virginia responded with an 11-2 run, ending the four-minute scoring drought on a lay-in from senior center Khyala Ngodu, while Walton attacked the rim, working a pair of trips to the free throw line, and senior forward Skylar Forbes buried a three as the Mountaineers were within one, 12-11, with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Freshman guard Jenica Lewis ended the run with a stepback three, igniting an 11-0 Fighting Irish run to take a 23-11 advantage into the second quarter.

West Virginia shot a mere 1-for-7 from the floor to begin the second half as Notre Dame stretched the run that ended the first quarter to 18-2 and held a 31-13 lead at the 6:04 mark of the second quarter.

Notre Dame built a 21-point lead with under two minutes left to play in the half before West Virginia gained some momentum heading into halftime with a 4-0 spurt.

West Virginia began the second half with some urgency. Walton battled the boards for an offensive putback, and Forbes hit a three as the Mountaineers constructed a 9-0 run to close the gap to eight, 43-35.

Then, the breaks fell in favor of the Fighting Irish. West Virginia committed five turnovers in the final five minutes of the third quarter, as Notre Dame put together a 14-4 run during the stretch for a 58-39 advantage.

Notre Dame led by 18-point lead with 4:23 left to play in the game before West Virginia made a final push with an 8-2 run to cut into the Fighting Irish lead with just over three minutes remaining.

However, the Mountaineers missed their last six field goal attempts as Notre Dame sealed the game from the free throw line for the 78-64 win.

West Virginia returns home Monday, Nov. 30 to take on Coppin State at Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.