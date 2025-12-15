Now is the Time for Ross Hodge to Make a Switch to the Starting Lineup

There is just one game remaining in the non-conference portion of the schedule for Ross Hodge's Mountaineers, and the time has come that we have the conversation about Treysen Eaglestaff.

The North Dakota transfer was expected to be a massive piece of this year's roster, but to this point, his production has been extremely underwhelming on the offensive end of the floor. What's most jarring about his performance is that his shooting numbers have been absolutely brutal against legit competition.

Eaglestaff vs. non High Majors

vs. Mount St. Mary’s: 0/3 FG, 0/1 3FG

vs. Campbell: 5/14 FG, 2/7 3FG

vs. Lehigh: 1/5 FG, 1/3 3FG

vs. Lafayette: 1/4 FG, 0/2 3FG

vs. Mercyhurst: 4/9 FG, 1/4 3FG

vs. Coppin State: 4/9 FG, 3/8 3FG

vs. Little Rock: 8/14 FG, 5/10 3FG

Totals: 23/58 FG (39%), 12/35 (34%)

Eaglestaff vs. High Majors

vs. Pitt: 1/6 FG, 1/4 3FG

vs. Clemson: 2/9 FG, 1/5 3FG

vs. Xavier: 8/15 FG, 0/5 3FG

vs. Wake Forest: 0/0 FG, 0/0 3FG

vs. Ohio State: 1/9 FG, 1/5 3FG

Totals: 12/39 FG (30%), 3/19 (15%)

How Eaglestaff can flourish off the bench

I know who starts the game, and who comes off the bench doesn't really matter because players are constantly subbed in, and you could see more minutes as a reserve if you're playing well enough and are that important to the team. However, beginning the game on the bench could actually be a good thing for a player. Sometimes, you just need to see the flow of the game and how the opposing team is guarding, what they're leaving open, and so forth.

In a weird way, I actually think that being moved to a bench role could help his confidence. He will have taken in information from the sideline and know how and when to attack. Also, it will give WVU a much-needed punch off the bench, assuming this hypothetical move works out.

The Chance Moore factor

Since becoming eligible, Moore has been magnificent, finishing in double figures in six of the seven games he's played. The only game he did coincidentally was against Xavier, when Eaglestaff put up 20 on 8/15 shooting. His knack for getting to the cup and drawing fouls is something no one else on this roster has. Once he decides to put the ball on the deck and go, there's no stopping him from doing what he wants to do.

Having someone like Moore who can really put pressure on the rim will open up more opportunities for others. With Eaglestaff, for the most part, it's either shoot the three or pass, with 55% of his shots coming from downtown. When you're only making 27% of those, you've got a problem.

Ross Hodge mentioned a couple of weeks ago that WVU's shooting percentage from three increases significantly when there's a single paint touch, and that doesn't have to be a pass inside. It can simply be just getting the ball to the paint in an iso. Moore can and will accomplish that.

Why make the change now?

As I mentioned, there's one game left before league play, and it's against a team WVU should beat by 40. Making the change now gives each player one game to adjust to their new role and then have a bunch of time to learn from the tape with the next game not being until January 2nd. With that time, you're also giving Eaglestaff ample time to take in the switch and be prepared mentally by the time you head out to Ames for the Big 12 opener against Iowa State.

Eaglestaff is going to shoot the ball better at some point, but it may take a move to the bench to snap out of it. It's evident that when WVU faces a high major, he's not seeing things well.

