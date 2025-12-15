What Really Happened to WVU's Defense in the Final Minutes of Two Costly Losses

The inability to finish games has put West Virginia in a tough position entering Big 12 Conference play. They have one more game before the league schedule begins, but Mississippi Valley State is among the worst teams in all of college basketball, so there's nothing to worry about there.

Instead of being 11-2 or even 10-3, they'll be 9-4, and as we all know, every single loss you have shrinks your margin for error. The Mountaineers should have put away Clemson and Ohio State, but the defense collapsed in both of those games, leading to a disappointing result. The turning point in both games happened around the same time, but to give a more accurate look at how things spiraled out of control, we'll look at the numbers for the final ten minutes of each game.

Vs. Clemson

Led 52-43 at the 10-minute mark and then got outscored 27-15 in the remainder of regulation.

Tigers shooting in that stretch: 7/11 FG, 10/13 at the free throw line.

Film review: In this game, the Tigers were able to do whatever they wanted in the final eight minutes of the game, putting the ball wherever they wanted it, whenever they wanted. The ball pressure was non-existent down the stretch. The ball moved freely, creating some good looks. Playing defense without fouling also became an issue, sending Clemson to the line a bunch down the stretch.

Vs. Ohio State

Led 55-44 at the 10-minute mark and then got outscored 24-13 in the remainder of regulation.

Buckeyes shooting in that stretch: 9/17 FG. 4/6 at the free throw line.

Film review: The Buckeyes kept putting the ball on the deck, getting downhill, and attacking the basket. West Virginia had no answer, and the resistance point was way too deep inside the paint, leading to either a made bucket or a foul. Zero physicality from the Mountaineers, which also happened to spill into the two overtime periods.

For a team that is supposed to be among the best in the nation on the defensive end of the floor, that's the one thing you have to be able to rely on. Instead, it's been their Achilles heel in these games.

Every night in the Big 12 is a dog fight, and to come out on top, you have to be able to play with a lead and respond when the opposing team puts together a run. This team isn't constructed to overcome defensive collapses.

