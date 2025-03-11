Odds for West Virginia's Matchup vs. Colorado in Second Round of the Big 12 Tournament
The madness of March has already begun as 16th seed TCU knocked off ninth-seeded Colorado on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament where they'll face the West Virginia Mountaineers.
West Virginia is currently listed as a 5.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 130.5. Moneyline selections are -250 for West Virginia and +202 for Colorado.
The Mountaineers and Buffaloes met just one time during the regular season, a game in which WVU prevailed, 78-70, in Boulder.
In that game in mid-January, Javon Small logged 26 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds. Joseph Yesufu had his breakout game that Sunday afternoon, chipping in 18 points off of the bench on 6/9 shooting, including a 2/3 day from three-point range. Eduardo Andre (12) and Jonathan Powell (10) also finished in double figures.
For the Buffs, Julian Hammond III led the way offensively with 23 points, while Assane Diop was the only other player to hit double digits, going for 13.
