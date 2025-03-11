WVU's Latest NCAA Tournament Projection Heading Into the Big 12 Tournament
West Virginia has done more than enough to secure its spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but it can increase its seeding by having a strong showing in the Big 12 Conference tournament this week.
For the Mountaineers to really increase their stock, they will have to win two games, at minimum. Beating the winner of No. 9 TCU/No. 16 Colorado isn't going to move the needle. Moving past No. 1 Houston will certainly catch the attention of the selection committee and any further victories would just be icing on the cake.
So, where does WVU stand as the Big 12 tournament is set to get underway in Kansas City? According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, the Mountaineers are a projected No. 9 seed in the South region, pitted against No. 8 Memphis, who is predicted to win the American Athletic Conference tournament.
Lunardi's South Region projection
1. Auburn vs. 16. Southern/American
8. Memphis vs. 9. West Virginia
5. Oregon vs. 12. UC San Diego
4. Clemson vs. 13. Akron
6. Illinois vs. 11. Vanderbilt
3. Texas A&M vs. 14. Troy
7. Missouri vs. 10. Baylor
2. Michigan State vs. 15. Central Connecticut
