WVU's Latest NCAA Tournament Projection Heading Into the Big 12 Tournament

The Mountaineers are in a great spot heading into this week's conference tournament.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) waives to the crowd during Senior Day ceremonies before their game against the UCF Knights at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) waives to the crowd during Senior Day ceremonies before their game against the UCF Knights at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
West Virginia has done more than enough to secure its spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but it can increase its seeding by having a strong showing in the Big 12 Conference tournament this week.

For the Mountaineers to really increase their stock, they will have to win two games, at minimum. Beating the winner of No. 9 TCU/No. 16 Colorado isn't going to move the needle. Moving past No. 1 Houston will certainly catch the attention of the selection committee and any further victories would just be icing on the cake.

So, where does WVU stand as the Big 12 tournament is set to get underway in Kansas City? According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, the Mountaineers are a projected No. 9 seed in the South region, pitted against No. 8 Memphis, who is predicted to win the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Lunardi's South Region projection

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris
West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

1. Auburn vs. 16. Southern/American

8. Memphis vs. 9. West Virginia

5. Oregon vs. 12. UC San Diego

4. Clemson vs. 13. Akron

6. Illinois vs. 11. Vanderbilt

3. Texas A&M vs. 14. Troy

7. Missouri vs. 10. Baylor

2. Michigan State vs. 15. Central Connecticut

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

