Rich Rodriguez Explains What it Was Like to Coach Pat McAfee at WVU
Pat McAfee isn't the reason Wren Baker decided to bring Rich Rodriguez back home to be the head football coach at West Virginia, but his support, along with other big donors, certainly held some weight.
After having a successful career in the NFL as one of the league's top punters, McAfee walked away from the game at a young age to start up his own podcast, which many called him crazy for. Now, McAfee's show is one of the most popular sports shows on the globe.
McAfee has always found a way to bring the Mountaineers into the conversation, even during the Neal Brown era when things weren't going so well. Now that Rich Rod is back in the fold, whew, he may drive Kirk Herbstreit nuts on ESPN's College GameDay with how much he brings up the Old Gold and Blue.
Rodriguez certainly appreciates his support, but also admires the hard work and dedication he has to being the best at whatever it is he's doing.
“Pat was a character and he was a character from day one, but he was one of the hardest workers we had. I’m talking about from a football standpoint, in the weight room…Pat works his a** off," Rodriguez said during an appearance on Andy & Ari.
"And I think that’s why he’s had success in his current career. He works all the time, he puts a lot of pride into. Now, I quit checking his curfew because I was afraid he would keep missing curfew, so as long as he would make those kicks and be good at punting, I was fine with it. He was great to coach, not good, but great. He’s been a great supporter of us since he’s gotten into the media world of myself and our programs.”
