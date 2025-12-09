West Virginia vs. Little Rock Preview & Game Thread

West Virginia hosts Little Rock Tuesday night inside the Hope Coliseum for the first meeting between the two programs. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers (7-3) suffered their third loss of the season Saturday in Charleston (WV) against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons 50.9% from the field, marking the first time WVU allowed an opponent to shoot over 50% from the field the third instance an opponent shot 45% from the floor or higher, all were losses.

West Virginia senior guard Honor Huff leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game and is coming off a 24-point effort against Wake Forest, hitting seven threes and upping his season total to 36.

Forward Chance Moore sat the first five games of the season for eligibility reasons, but the senior has checked in to average 12.0 ppg since his debut, which ranks second on the team, and leads the team in rebounding at 5.8 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient rounds out the trio of Mountaineers averaging double figures. The senior averages 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while senior point guard Jasper Floyd is leading the league with 25 steals this season.

The Trojans (2-7) head into the matchup on a five-game losing streak. The lone DI win on the season was on the road at Ball State on Nov. 15. Little Rock is shooting 45.7% from the field, including 38.9% from three-point range.

Guard Johnathan Lawson is averaging team-highs 14.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 assists per game. The Memphis commit and Creighton transfer put up a career-high 33 points in the loss against Arkansas State on Saturday.

Forwards Cameron Wallace and Kachi Nzeh combine to averaged 20.8 points per game. Wallace is second on the team in rebounding, 4.6 rpg, while Nzeh can stretch the floor, with eight made threes this season.

