Pete Thamel Discusses the Future of Darian DeVries, WVU, on The Pat McAfee Show
West Virginia is doing everything it can to hang on to men's basketball coach Darian DeVries, but Indiana is making a serious push, according to multiple reports.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that DeVries is not a candidate to replace Fran McCaffrey at Iowa despite the connection to the state and the university. He does, however, believe West Virginia will be in a good spot even if DeVries does leave for the Hoosiers, as stated during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“I think West Virginia is going to be fine. They just ran a coaching search last year. Those pulls are there. Wren Baker, the athletic director there, has a background in basketball, which is rare in modern college athletics. Many of these guys come through business or football. He came up as a basketball manager and was actually a basketball coach. He ran a full search last year. I think they’d be able to go and go pretty fast, quite frankly. They’ve likely spoken to, within the last 11 months, everybody who’d be at the forefront of their list. I wouldn’t think it would take much time to flip that. Look, everybody is going to want the Alabama job, the Cowboy job, like, Indiana is one of those jobs. I don’t think it’s an indictment on West Virginia. They’ve certainly been aggressive in trying to keep him. I just think sometimes, when you get called up, you got to go. We’ll see in the near future where Indiana turns.”
