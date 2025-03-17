Season Over? West Virginia Not Featured in College Basketball Crown or NIT
After not being included in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, some figured that West Virginia would participate in either the College Basketball Crown or the NIT to close out its season.
The two tournament fields were announced within the last twelve hours, and the Mountaineers are not featured in either of them, signaling an end to the 2024-25 season.
College Basketball Crown participants: Utah, Butler, George Washington, Boise State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgetown, Washington State, DePaul, Cincinnati, Oregon State, UCF, Colorado, Villanova, Tulane, USC.
NIT participants: SMU, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma State, Wichita State, Arkansas State, Saint Louis, North Texas, Furman, UC Irvine, Northern Colorado, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Saint Joseph's, UAB, Santa Clara, UC Riverside, Dayton, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, Bradley, Northern Alabama, George Mason, Samford, San Francisco, Utah Valley, San Jose State, Loyola Chicago, St. Bonaventure, Kent State, Stanford, Cal State Northridge.
This could be concerning because of the rumors floating around about head coach Darian DeVries, but some of the other top schools left out of the NCAA Tournament have also declined other postseason opportunities, for what it's worth.
