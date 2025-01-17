Quick Hits: Managing Minutes, Thoughts on No. 2 Iowa State, Remembering Jerry West and More
The West Virginia University Mountaineers (12-4, 3-2) host the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones (15-1, 5-0) Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
WVU head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Friday and gave his thoughts on the matchup with the second-ranked Cyclones.
Managing minutes halfway through the season with multiple injuries
In game, it’s not a problem – we won’t let it be. Practices, we try to manage as much as we can – like, (senior guard) Javon (Small) for example. How much he’s doing in practice just from a physical exertion standpoint of trying to minimize his reps - keep his as fresh as possible and that kind of throughout the team depending on the amount of minutes guys are playing but when ball’s tossed up, we got to play.
Finding breaks for Javon Small during the game
I’d love to get him more at times, obviously with (freshman guard) KJ (Tenner) being out that was more difficult these last few games. So, anytime we can get it around the media [timeout] and give him an opportunity just to go catch his breath, certainly a good thing for us to get him out and let him rest a little bit more. I got to get him out a little more. Its not even being fair to him really. But he did what he needed to do to get us through that stretch without KJ, and having KJ back should certainly help with that.
Looking at No. 2 Iowa State
They’re good. They were really good last year obviously too but I think that the component that they’ve improved the most on is the offensive side. Their bigs can really pass, they play well off one another, and I think its really complemented their guards from a year ago. They were great defensively last year, they’re great defensively again this year, now they can really score on top of it which makes them more of a challenge to try and beat.
Remembering Jerry West
The biggest thing is everybody across the world is you think of the [NBA] logo and I think having been here and you think about what he did and the stats and records that still stand today, its an unbelievable accomplishment from him and what he’s meant to the sport and how people perceive that. I think its awesome that we get to be a part of celebrating his legacy and having all the people that will be here to do that with us.
Playing in front of a sold out WVU Coliseum crowd
I’m expecting this place to rocking. Our reputation as a fanbase, the Coliseum, is really highly thought of across the basketball world. Even when I was looking at what this job’s about and things, that’s the first thing that comes out, Big 12 play, that place is legit from fan standpoint and has an impact on games. So, I’m really excited to feel that. The students are back, it’s sold out and I cant wait for that energy and feel the energy from the arena tomorrow.