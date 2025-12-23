Ross Hodge Explains Decision to Sit Chance Moore in West Virginia’s Win Over MVSU

West Virginia handled Mississippi Valley State 86-51 on Monday night and did so without one of the team’s leading scorers.

As the first half progressed Monday night, forward Chance Moore remained on the bench. The St. Bonaventure transfer missed the first five games of the season for eligibility reasons and in his seven games since his debut, he’s averaged 12.1 points per game and leads the team in rebounds, averaging 6.1 rpg.

However, Moore never saw any action against the Delta Devils and as the final second came off the clock, the first question head coach Ross Hodge received following the game was, why did Moore not play tonight?

“He wasn't feeling great during warm-ups, and it wasn't really like anything major, or anything that we feel concerned about moving forward,” Hodge said. “It just wasn't feeling great and we just kind of made a decision as a staff and as a training staff that probably, in the best interest to not put him out there. He’s been a full participant.”

You can feel a sense of relief from a fanbase that has endured one set back after another since the actions of former head coach Bob Huggins forced the Hall of Famer to resign in the summer of 2023, and the ensuing avalanche of bad luck has seemingly pursued the program.

“There was nothing that happened, nothing that gave us any inclination that this could even be a possibility,” Hodge stated. “He just wasn't feeling good enough and wasn't feeling great. So, you never want to put somebody out there in a compromising situation like that. But, yeah, he hasn't missed any practice time, any workouts - nothing,”

In his absence, starting forward Treysen Eaglestaff scored a game-high and tied a season-best with 23 points after shooting 9-16 from the floor and 4-10 from three-point range, while leading scorer, senior guard Honor Huff, hit four threes to propel him back to the top of the NCAA leader board for threes made this season with 53.

West Virginia returns to action on Jan. 2 and will open the Big 12 Conference schedule against Iowa State. Ti-off is set for 9:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2.

