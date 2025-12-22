Tavon Austin Turns Heads in Morgantown Again with Recent Achievement

Tavon Austin is a household name, not only in West Virginia, but the entire world. Diehard football fan or not, there's a pretty good chance you know who Tavon is and how electrifying he was during his time in Morgantown.

Some injuries and teams not understanding how to use him best played a factor in his NFL career not panning out the way most expected, but he was still able to spend nearly a decade in the league.

Recently, Tavon had people in Morgantown turning heads again. During the university's winter graduation ceremony, he walked across the stage to receive his diploma — something no one expected to see that day.

Wasn’t expecting to see Tavon Austin graduate pic.twitter.com/6qcHBcsVOq — pokey (@pokeywvu) December 20, 2025

So now you know what Austin has been up to since announcing his retirement from football a year and a half ago.

In a rather long retirement post, Austin stated, "Football gave me more than a career. It gave me some lifelong friendships and molded so much of my character. It taught me how vital choices are and how decision-making affects you. Football created in me a mindset of relentless pursuit and hard work ethic! Football didn’t always love me back, but it will always be my first love! I will forever cherish the time I spent in the NFL. It has indeed been a privilege. Just like seasons, they come to an end, and it’s time for me to enter my next chapter in life. With gratitude and respect, Tay Austin."

Over his NFL career, he totaled 244 receptions for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 1,361 yards and 10 touchdowns on 199 carries, spending time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills.

While at West Virginia, Austin quickly developed into one of the best wide receivers in all of college football, alongside his teammate, Stedman Bailey. Austin caught 288 passes for 3,413 yards and 12 scores while rushing for 1,033 yards and six touchdowns.

