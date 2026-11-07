Ross Hodge Hints at WVU Game in Madison Square Garden Next Season
In this story:
This year's non-conference slate is jam-packed with intriguing matchups against North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Auburn, and a couple of other unknown opponents in the Players Eight Tournament in Las Vegas later this month.
It's way too early for things to start falling into place for next year's schedule, but West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge hinted during his radio show on Thursday night that he will try to get the Mountaineers back to a familiar building in the very near future.
“We’re going to try to get a game in the (Madison Square) Garden next year. Going to try," Hodge said.
When asked by Tony Caridi if it would be against an East Coast team, he responded, “Yeah, probably. Probably somebody that plays in the Garden.”
If you put two and two together here, he's clearly hinting at St. John's, who plays the majority of their home games in the Garden every year.
The last time West Virginia and St. John's played was three years ago, December 1st, 2023, when the Johnnies left Morgantown victorious 79-73. That was the year, of course, when Josh Eilert stepped in as the interim head coach, and the Mountaineers were without several key pieces at the time, including Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle, Akok Akok, and Noah Farrakhan.
WVU's games at Madison Square Garden this century
2000: Georgetown 70, West Virginia 67
2001: Villanova 82, West Virginia 71
2002: St. John's 72, West Virginia 53
2003: Providence 73, West Virginia 50
2004: Notre Dame 65, West Virginia 64
2005: West Virginia 82, Providence 59
2005: West Virginia 78, Boston College 72
2005: West Virginia 78, Villanova 76
2005: Syracuse 68, West Virginia 59
2006: West Virginia 66, St. John's 61
2006: Pittsburgh 68, West Virginia 57
2007: West Virginia 92, Providence 79
2007: Louisville 82, West Virginia 71 (2OT)
2007: West Virginia 63, Mississippi State 62
2007: West Virginia 78, Clemson 73
2008: West Virginia 83, St. John's 74 (OT)
2008: West Virginia 58, Providence 53
2008: West Virginia 78, Connecticut 72
2008: Georgetown 72, West Virginia 55
2008: Davidson 68, West Virginia 65
2009: West Virginia 74, Notre Dame 62
2009: West Virginia 74, Pittsburgh 60
2009: Syracuse 74, West Virginia 69 (OT)
2010: West Virginia 79, St. John's 60
2010: West Virginia 54, Cincinnati 51
2010: West Virginia 53, Notre Dame 51
2010: West Virginia 60, Georgetown 58
2011: Marquette 67, West Virginia 61
2012: St. John's 78, West Virginia 62
2012: Connecticut 71, West Virginia 67
2015: Virginia 70, West Virginia 54
2018: Florida 66, West Virginia 56
2019: St. John's 70, West Virginia 68
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_