Ross Hodge Hints at WVU Game in Madison Square Garden Next Season

This year's non-conference slate is jam-packed with intriguing matchups against North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Auburn, and a couple of other unknown opponents in the Players Eight Tournament in Las Vegas later this month.

It's way too early for things to start falling into place for next year's schedule, but West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge hinted during his radio show on Thursday night that he will try to get the Mountaineers back to a familiar building in the very near future.

“We’re going to try to get a game in the (Madison Square) Garden next year. Going to try," Hodge said.

When asked by Tony Caridi if it would be against an East Coast team, he responded, “Yeah, probably. Probably somebody that plays in the Garden.”

If you put two and two together here, he's clearly hinting at St. John's, who plays the majority of their home games in the Garden every year.

The last time West Virginia and St. John's played was three years ago, December 1st, 2023, when the Johnnies left Morgantown victorious 79-73. That was the year, of course, when Josh Eilert stepped in as the interim head coach, and the Mountaineers were without several key pieces at the time, including Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle, Akok Akok, and Noah Farrakhan.

WVU's games at Madison Square Garden this century

2000: Georgetown 70, West Virginia 67

2001: Villanova 82, West Virginia 71

2002: St. John's 72, West Virginia 53

2003: Providence 73, West Virginia 50

2004: Notre Dame 65, West Virginia 64

2005: West Virginia 82, Providence 59

2005: West Virginia 78, Boston College 72

2005: West Virginia 78, Villanova 76

2005: Syracuse 68, West Virginia 59

2006: West Virginia 66, St. John's 61

2006: Pittsburgh 68, West Virginia 57

2007: West Virginia 92, Providence 79

2007: Louisville 82, West Virginia 71 (2OT)

2007: West Virginia 63, Mississippi State 62

2007: West Virginia 78, Clemson 73

2008: West Virginia 83, St. John's 74 (OT)

2008: West Virginia 58, Providence 53

2008: West Virginia 78, Connecticut 72

2008: Georgetown 72, West Virginia 55

2008: Davidson 68, West Virginia 65

2009: West Virginia 74, Notre Dame 62

2009: West Virginia 74, Pittsburgh 60

2009: Syracuse 74, West Virginia 69 (OT)

2010: West Virginia 79, St. John's 60

2010: West Virginia 54, Cincinnati 51

2010: West Virginia 53, Notre Dame 51

2010: West Virginia 60, Georgetown 58

2011: Marquette 67, West Virginia 61

2012: St. John's 78, West Virginia 62

2012: Connecticut 71, West Virginia 67

2015: Virginia 70, West Virginia 54

2018: Florida 66, West Virginia 56

2019: St. John's 70, West Virginia 68

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