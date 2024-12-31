Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 7 Kansas
The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) are on the road for their Big 12 Conference opener at the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (9-2) Tuesday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Schuyler Callihan: Kansas 79, West Virginia 63
Under normal circumstances, I'd have this game being much closer and would be on the fence in regards to pulling the trigger on picking the upset. Head coach Darian DeVries didn't disclose much when asked about injuries but made it seem as if Tucker DeVries and possibly Amani Hansberry will be out for this one.
If that's the case, West Virginia is going to be in big trouble. Eduardo Andre is more than capable of replacing Hansberry and probably gives the Mountaineers a better matchup defensively underneath on Hunter Dickinson, but it makes an already thin frontcourt even thinner. As far as DeVries goes, there is no replacing his offensive production. If there is someone on the roster aside from Javon Small who can do it, we haven't seen it yet. Small can't beat Kansas on his own; he's going to need some help.
The Mountaineers will keep it competitive in the first half, likely due to both teams getting out to really cold starts offensively. Once Kansas settles in, they'll get a comfortable lead and cruise to their 10th win of the season, once again beating WVU in Lawrence.
Prediction record: 9-2.
Christopher Hall: Kansas 77, West Virginia 65
This marks West Virginia's second true road game of the season. The first road game for the Mountaineers came in the third contest of the season against rival Pitt, and well, to say it did not go well is an understatement. Although the stat sheet did not show it, the Panthers took control of the game early with incredible shooting while the Mountaineers struggled to find the bottom of the net.
The Mountaineers have bounced back since, notching a win over a then third-ranked Gonzaga team and a solid win over Arizona at the Battle 4 Atlantis midseason tournament. Nonetheless, Allen Fieldhouse presents its own set of problems.
West Virginia has never won in Lawrence, and with forwards Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry questionable heading into the matchup, it could be a long afternoon for the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers have been undersized in nearly every matchup this season but have been able to scheme around it and rack up nine wins. Kansas center Hunter Dickinson returned for his final year of eligibility and undoubtedly will be poised for his revenge after Pat Suemnick outplayed him in Morgantown last season.
West Virginia has the league's leading scorer in Javon Small (19.7), and has shown up in big games, including a season-high 31 points against Gonzaga.
West Virginia will need Small to have another efficient afternoon, but other Mountaineers will need to step up to capture their first win at Kansas, and I'm not sure they will be deep enough to match the talent of the Jayhawks with the uncertainty of the availability of DeVries and Hansberry. Even if DeVries is available, he's missed three games and could be rusty in his first game back.
I believe the Mountaineers will be competitive, but Kansas' depth will win the day. Jayhawks pull away late 77-65.
Prediction record: 8-3.
