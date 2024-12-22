Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Mercyhurst
Sunday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Mercyhurst Lakers in the final non-conference game of the season.
Here are our picks for today's game.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 86, Mercyhurst 50
You always have to worry about the focus of the team in the final game ahead of Christmas break, but there shouldn't be a fear of losing this one. The Lakers are a bit offensively challenged, and with how much emphasis the Mountaineers put on defense, I don't see them having much success in truly keeping this one close.
I would expect a sleepy start, but it shouldn't last all that long. WVU head coach Darian DeVries said in his press conference on Friday that the group has had a strong week of practice and feels like they're in a good spot.
Mountaineers get a big lead early and cruise to victory.
Prediction record: 8-2.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 88, Mercyhurst 59
West Virginia is closing out the nonconference slate Sunday afternoon and will finish the four-game homestand against Mercyhurst.
The team will have extra time off for Christmas and will be ready to travel following the game. The level of focus is the only concern and the Mountaineers will need to be prepared against a Mercyhurst program that's used to success, albeit Division II success. The Lakers made the jump to Division I over the summer after a decade of success in D-II.
The Mountaineers need this final game to fine tune both ends of the floor before the Big 12 Conference schedule that begins on the road at Kansas on New Year's Eve. West Virginia needs to get off to a fast start to allow the bench extra minutes.
West Virgnia point guard Javon Small has kept the Mountaineers on track while forward Tucker DeVries has been sidelined with an injury, and he will continue to do so. Freshman guard Jonathan Powell worked out of a slump this last two games and freshman guard KJ Tenner keeps improving behind Small.
The Mountaineers start fast and finish strong. WVU rolls 88-59
Prediction record: 7-3.
