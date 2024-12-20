Predicting Each Hire for the WVU Football Coaching Staff
A report surfaced Thursday evening from FootballScoop that Blaine Stewart would be the only West Virginia coaching staff member who will be kept by Rich Rodriguez.
I wanted to wait before rolling out a full prediction of how I think the coaching staff could end up but with that report and some more information collected, it's time to unveil that projection.
Note: Several candidates are still being considered for each position. The projected coach listed is who I feel has the best shot at landing in Morgantown.
Travis Trickett
Current school: Free agent (was with Coastal Carolina)
Projected role: Quarterbacks
The former West Virginia quarterback and assistant coach seems like the ideal candidate for this position. Sure, Pat White would be one heck of a hire, but perhaps the Mountaineer legend will find his way on the staff in the future or in another role.
Rod McDowell
Current school: Jacksonville State
Projected role: Running Backs
Tony Dews would make a lot of sense, but considering he's still in the middle of an NFL season with the New York Jets, I'm not sure he has much time to interview or discuss the job with Rodriguez. With Dews likely off the table, I'll go with Rod McDowell following Rich Rod over from Jax State. He's a much younger coach but has an impressive resumé. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in his senior year at Clemson in 2013, and yes, he was a part of that Orange Bowl team that got clobbered by WVU.
Ryan Garrett
Current school: Jacksonville State
Projected role: Wide Receivers
There are several candidates that I could see getting the wide receiver job, but I believe Garrett could be another carryover from Rod's staff at Jax State. The two spent time together at UL Monroe, and then Rodriguez brought him over after getting the head coaching job at Jax State. WVU may target someone with more experience, but we'll go with Garrett for now.
Blaine Stewart
Current school: West Virginia
Projected role: Tight Ends
I'll bet the house on this one. Kidding, of course. A report dropped on Thursday evening from Football Scoop that Stewart would be the only member of Neal Brown's on-field staff to remain in place. His role, however, is to be determined. I could see him taking on receivers or running backs if he doesn't stay put with the tight end room.
Garin Justice
Current school: SMU
Projected role: Offensive Line
Rodriguez has a lot of very qualified candidates for this position and ones with direct ties to WVU. Ryan Stanchek is a name to watch as well, but I'll give the edge to Garin Justice, who has accomplished a lot as a recruiter and developer of talent in his young coaching career.
Rick Trickett
Current school: Jacksonville State
Projected role: Offensive Line Assistant
The legendary Rick Trickett is 76 years old, and at some point, he may want to sit back, relax, and play some golf. Is he ready to do that yet? Only he has the answer. I'm sure Rodriguez would like for him to come back to West Virginia, but perhaps this is where he begins to take on a smaller workload. Could you imagine an offensive line coaching tandem of Garin Justice and Rick Trickett?
Jeremiah Johnson
Current school: Louisiana Tech
Projected role: Defensive Coordinator
There seem to be a couple of names in play for the defensive coordinator position, but my gut tells me Johnson will be the guy. He's done a magnificent job at La Tech, especially this season where the Bulldogs rank 21st nationally in points per game allowed (20.8), 13th in total defense (311.5), 22nd in pass defense (185.8), and 25th in run defense (125.6)
William Green
Current school: Jacksonville State
Projected role: Defensive Line
Rodriguez will likely let the defensive coordinator construct that side of the ball's staff, but Green is someone who is well thought of and is a guy he'd probably like to keep on his staff. He spent time on the UL Monroe staff with Rich Rod and then followed him to Jax State.
Pat Kirkland
Current school: Jacksonville State
Projected role: Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator
Kirkland is currently the special teams coordinator/linebackers coach at Jax State. He and Rich Rod also go back several years. He served as WVU's Director of Recruiting and then as an assistant for five seasons on Rodriguez's staff at WVU, coaching the secondary and also some time as the fullbacks/tight ends coach.
Keelon Brookins
Current school: Louisiana Tech
Projected role: Cornerbacks
Assuming Johnson gets the job, he'll likely want to bring one of his key guys with him. If Rodriguez goes in another direction with the defensive coordinator hire, well, then much of this changes. But Brookins is an intriguing young coach. He played at Wisconsin for three years before transferring to Northern Iowa. He was with Jeremiah Johnson at UNI and has been with him now for a handful of years.
Brandon Napoleon
Current school: Jacksonville State
Projected role: Safeties
Another guy with West Virginia ties. Brandon began his collegiate career at WVU before transferring out. He ended up at Northern Iowa, where he played for Jeremiah Johnson, who was the defensive coordinator there. The fact that he has a relationship with Johnson was on Rodriguez's staff at Jax State, and has deep roots in West Virginia make for the perfect fit. He's a proven recruiter and developer, having coached numerous All-Americans across several different jobs.
