Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
West Virginia welcomes the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4, 0-1) Saturday afternoon for the Mountaineers (10-2. 1-0) Big 12 Conference home opener. Tip-off is set for noon EST and the action will broadcast on CBSSN.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 76, Oklahoma State 66
Fresh off one of the biggest wins in program history, the Mountaineers come back home to what should be an energized crowd waiting for them. You always have to wonder about the focus of a team that is just days removed from an exhilarating win, but Darian DeVries appears to have his group locked in.
The fact that they were able to beat Kansas without Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry says a lot. Whether or not they play today is anyone's guess, but I'm not sure it makes much of a difference. DeVries is pushing all the right buttons at the moment and knows how to play to the strengths of the guys he does have available.
Oklahoma State is built very similar to West Virginia in that they don't overwhelm you with size in the frontcourt, but they make up for it with good overall length, specifically with bigger guards. The biggest differences between the two teams are three-point shooting and defense. The Cowboys are 190th in the country in points allowed per game, while WVU is 21st. OSU is 205th in three-point shooting, down over 100 spots from the Mountaineers, who shoot it at a 35% clip from deep.
Give me West Virginia by ten.
Prediction record: 9-3
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 75, Oklahoma State 65
Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz quickly turned two programs around, winning three consecutive conference tournaments before turning his attention to Stillwater.
Lutz and the Cowboys have struggled in the early portion of the season and lack a marquee win. They are 2-0 in true road games, notching wins against Tulsa and Seton Hall – two programs that are under. 500. The Pokes have played two ranked opponents this season, with losses to rival Oklahoma and in their Big 12 home opener against No. 14 Houston Monday night, trailing by double digits at halftime in both contests.
Oklahoma States sixth-man, forward Marchelus Avery, leads the team in scoring, averaging 12.3 points per game.
West Virginia notched another NCAA tournament resume building win in its Big 12 opener at Kansas Tuesday afternoon and did it despite missing forwards Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry.
Head coach Darian DeVries has exceeded expectations in his first year in Morgantown, and keeping the team focused after grabbing the program’s first win at Kansas will be another BIG test for this group.
Senior guard Javon Small, who transferred from Oklahoma State in the offseason, leads the league in scoring at 19.2 ppg.
Lutz and DeVries were together as assistants as part of Doug McDermott’s staff at Creighton. DeVries mentioned Lutz’s group will look to get out in transition, something the Mountaineers have been able to keep at bay this season, including the win over Kansas on Tuesday.
West Virginia has shown they can turn the page after an upset. At the Battle 4 Atlantis midseason tournament, the Mountaineers knocked off a third-ranked Gonzaga team in overtime, then the following day played well in an overtime loss to Louisville and bounced back the next day with an OT win against Arizona.
DeVries has kept this group steady, and I suspect the Mountaineers will remain focused. West Virginia remains ahead of the Big 12 race with another gutty 75-65 win.
Prediction record: 8-4.
