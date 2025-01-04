Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
After a massive win over the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks, the West Virginia Mountaineers return to Morgantown for the Big 12 home opener against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -8.5
1-star play on West Virginia (-8.5): When I first saw the line, my mind immediately went to take the points with Oklahoma State. Coming off a big win at Kansas and staying focused is a tough thing to do. However, the Mountaineers are at home and have had a handful of days to move on from the big win at the Phog.
WVU head coach Darian DeVries hinted at a possible return of Tucker DeVries, Amani Hansberry, and even Jayden Stone, who is yet to make his season debut. If any/all of them are available, I like West Virginia even more. Oklahoma State struggled to win comfortably against mid-majors in non-conference play and even lost some games. We'll lay the points.
Over/Under: 144.5
3-star play on the under: I could be wrong, but it feels like West Virginia could end up being an "under" team this season. They play exceptionally well on the defensive end of the floor, and while they have capable scorers, the offense is a little inconsistent. The Pokes scored just 47 points against Houston in the Big 12 opener, another team that always prides itself in playing great defense. In their previous three games, they scored 86 vs. Oral Roberts, 66 vs. Tarleton State, and 65 vs. Oklahoma.
Record this season:
ATS: 5-7 (41%)
O/U: 7-5 (58%)
Overall: 12-12 (50%)
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Expected to Hire Chuck Lillie as General Manager
Former WVU Star Running Back Noel Devine to Join Rich Rodriguez's Staff
Defensive Lineman Edward Vesterinen to Return to West Virginia for Final Season
Quick Hits: Getting Healthy, Handling Success, Eduardo Andre's Impact + More