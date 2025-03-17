Darian DeVries Issues a Statement Following NCAA Snub
The Mountaineers did not hear their named called during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show Sunday night.
It came as a shock to the college basketball world as it seemed West Virginia solidified its spot in the big dance following the 19th win of the season in the regular season finale against UCF.
West Virginia went 6-10 in quad one games and 4-3 in quad two matchups while going a perfect 9-0 against quad three and four teams to finish 51 in the Net Rankings.
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries issued a statement Sunday night on his thoughts on his Mountaineers getting the snub from the tournament committee.
“Obviously, we are extremely shocked, saddened and disappointed with not being selected for the NCAA Tournament. We strongly believe that we have a resume that is worthy of an NCAA Tournament team. I am incredibly proud of this team and what they accomplished. They poured their hearts into this season and put all their collective efforts into making the NCAA Tournament, and I believe they did that.”
West Virginia has not yet announced whether they will participate in the NIT. An invite is surely guaranteed and should be the overall No. 1 seed.
