Chris "Mad Dog" Russo Loses His Mind on Committee: 'West Virginia Got Screwed'
Around 6:34 p.m. ET on Sunday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers found out that they were excluded from the NCAA Tournament and quickly became the main topic of discussion in all of college basketball.
Everyone who follows or works in sports and college basketball was beside themself when they saw North Carolina secure the final spot over the Mountaineers. What's even more egregious is the explanation that committee chair Bubba Cunningham gave on why WVU missed the field. He noted Tucker DeVries' injury as a big reason behind the decision, even though he hasn't played in a game since December 6th.
One of the biggest sports radio hosts in the country, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who is also a part of ESPN, went off on Cunningham for his pathetic answer, calling it "unfair."
“West Virginia was left out because of Tucker DeVries’ injury. Boy, that’s a little strong, isn’t it? Is that the fair thing to do? How about the other 12 guys on the team? The other guys on the team did enough to win to get into the NCAA (Tournament), so one guy gets out, and we’re going to take them out? We’re going to blow their year away because of an injury? He was hurt all year, he didn’t play all season. When did DeVries get hurt? In December. So they made a decision…the guy hadn’t played all year, and they kicked them out of the tournament because of that? Ah, I tell you this committee, that’s not right. That is a joke. They beat Gonzaga and Arizona in November. They also beat Iowa State. When they beat Kansas, he didn’t play. They won at Kansas, Steven. This is ridiculous. It’s not fair If the team played 80% of their season and they were good enough to get into the tournament, you can’t punish that eleven guys because of an injury. That’s not fair. Forget North Carolina. West Virginia got screwed more than anybody.”
