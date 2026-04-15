Should WVU Consider Bringing Back Sencire Harris?

The transfer portal is totally unpredictable. Guys enter you had no idea would consider leaving, some guys stay when you thought they'd bounce, and every now and then you have guys transfer out and then go back to the same program a year or two later.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. did this a few years back, going back to his home state to play for Washington for a year before coming back to Morgantown to wrap up his career where it started. Another beloved player could take the route as well — Sencire Harris.

A year ago, I thought Harris would be the one guy who would stay, and that Hodge would want to have on the roster. He's a defensive-minded player who fits right into the fabric of what Hodge is trying to build. Offensively, well, yeah, you're not bringing him back for that. He knows his role and embraces it.

Earlier this month, Harris hit the transfer portal after spending just one year with Big 12 foe Cincinnati. Head coach Wes Miller was fired and replaced by former WVU assistant Jerrod Calhoun, who is an offensive-oriented type of guy, which makes sense why Harris is searching for a new home for the third straight year.

Does targeting Harris make sense?

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Yes, 100%. Again, let's not get caught up in the offensive production. There are several players out there who can average 20 a game and are completely non-existent on the defensive end, becoming a liability. Harris is just the opposite version of that, which is quite rare if we're being honest. He's going to hound ball-handlers and may give you a couple of buckets each night.

No, Hodge wouldn't be bringing him in to start, and no, he doesn't need to play 20+ minutes a game. But when you need to ramp up the ball pressure and get a team out of rhythm, he's the type of guy that can do that. That's more valuable than a guy who is just okay on both ends of the floor, and by a mile.

Not to mention, he knows what it means to play at WVU and how much it means to the state. For a mostly new team, it would be ideal to have someone on the roster who is older and has experienced it. He's been a productive player at the high major level for three years now. There are no secrets. You know exactly what you're getting in him, and his skill set would be a perfect match in Hodge's defensive scheme.