Sports Illustrated Top 25 Power Rankings

We are past the midway point of the college basketball season and the Mountaineers have turned a lot of heads following their 15-21 record from a season ago. West Virginia currently sits at 18-4 overall and 5-3 in conference play, also ranking 13th in the AP Top 25 poll.

The dominant duo underneath of Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe has been pleasing for Mountaineer fans to watch and is a big reason why this team is having so much success. Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien is a defensive specialist that has been a huge addition for Bob Huggins, but his offensive game is starting to come around, which makes the front-court even more dangerous. 

Senior guard Chase Harler is having his best year yet, although the stats may not show it, he is constantly doing all the right things and making sure everyone is in the right spot. Despite this group being the youngest team in the Big 12, Power Five, and one of the youngest in the entire country, they've been able to string a bunch of wins together.

Yesterday, Sports Illustrated released its latest top 25 power rankings, pitting West Virginia at No. 11. 

The Mountaineers have a ton of tough challenges remaining and it all starts this weekend on the road in Norman as tip-off with Oklahoma is set for 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

