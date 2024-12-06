Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Georgetown
West Virginia will square off with a former Big East foe tonight in Georgetown in the Big 12-Big East Battle. The Mountaineers return to the Coliseum after an impressive three-day stint in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving where they were able to snag a couple of wins over top 25 opponents.
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -8.5
1-star play on West Virginia (-8.5): I don't like this number at all because it feels pretty on point for where the line should be. Georgetown is inching closer to its win total from all of last year already, but they haven't played the stiffest of competition. On top of that, it will be the first game away from home for the Hoyas, and the WVU Coliseum is not exactly the easiest place to play your first road game of the year.
Georgetown clearly has the size advantage on the inside, but that hasn't appeared to make much of a difference in recent Mountaineer games, as they were able to compete on the interior against Gonzaga, Louisville, and Arizona in a three-day span. No strong play here, but I'll lean toward laying the points with West Virginia.
Over/Under: 142.5
1-star play on the under: Unlike the side, I'm not sure how this game will play out, which is why I'm hesitant to give much of an opinion here too. In all honesty, this is probably just a stay-away game, and there will be a few of those throughout the year.
But since I have to give a pick, I'd look toward the under. It's been a week since the Mountaineers last played, and while that afforded them the opportunity to rest, they may be a tad rusty on the offensive end to start. Defensively, though, I expect the same high energy and intensity that they've brought to the floor every game since the Backyard Brawl.
Georgetown is one of the top teams in the country in forcing turnovers, so this has a rock-fight kind of feel to it.
Record this season:
ATS: 3-4 (42%)
O/U: 4-3 (57%)
Overall: 7-7 (50%)
