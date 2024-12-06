Who, When, & Where WVU Coaching Candidates Play This Weekend
WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker is now several days into his search for the next head football coach. Interviews have begun and a second round will take place at some point over the weekend. Over the next two days, several potential candidates for the job will be playing in conference championship games.
Here is a viewing guide for Mountaineer fans to take a glimpse at some coaches who are in consideration for the job in Morgantown.
Rich Rodriguez - Jacksonville State
Who: vs. Western Kentucky
When: Friday, December 6th at 7 p.m. EST
Where: CBS Sports Network
Jon Sumrall - Tulane
Who: vs. Army
When: Friday, December 6th at 8 p.m. EST
Where: ABC
Jeff Monken - Army
Who: vs. Tulane
When: Friday, December 6th at 8 p.m. EST
Where: ABC
Andy Kotelnicki - Penn State
Who: vs. Oregon (Big Ten Championship)
When: Saturday, December 7th at 8 p.m. EST
Where: CBS
Barry Odom - UNLV
Who: vs. Boise State (Mountain West Championship)
When: Friday, December 6th at 8 p.m. EST
Where: FOX
Tyson Helton - Western Kentucky
Who: vs. Jacksonville State (Conference-USA Championship)
When: Friday, December 6th at 7 p.m. EST
Where: CBS Sports Network
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Neal Brown Says Firing was 'Probably Best for Both Parties'
Ranking the Top Seven Signees in West Virginia's 2025 Recruiting Class
The 10 Players WVU's New Coach Can't Lose to the Transfer Portal