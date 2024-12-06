Mountaineers Now

Who, When, & Where WVU Coaching Candidates Play This Weekend

Your viewing guide for this weekend's games that could feature the future leader of WVU football.

Schuyler Callihan

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker is now several days into his search for the next head football coach. Interviews have begun and a second round will take place at some point over the weekend. Over the next two days, several potential candidates for the job will be playing in conference championship games.

Here is a viewing guide for Mountaineer fans to take a glimpse at some coaches who are in consideration for the job in Morgantown.

Rich Rodriguez - Jacksonville State

Who: vs. Western Kentucky

When: Friday, December 6th at 7 p.m. EST

Where: CBS Sports Network

Jon Sumrall - Tulane

Who: vs. Army

When: Friday, December 6th at 8 p.m. EST

Where: ABC

Jeff Monken - Army

Who: vs. Tulane

When: Friday, December 6th at 8 p.m. EST

Where: ABC

Andy Kotelnicki - Penn State

Who: vs. Oregon (Big Ten Championship)

When: Saturday, December 7th at 8 p.m. EST

Where: CBS

Barry Odom - UNLV

Who: vs. Boise State (Mountain West Championship)

When: Friday, December 6th at 8 p.m. EST

Where: FOX

Tyson Helton - Western Kentucky

Who: vs. Jacksonville State (Conference-USA Championship)

When: Friday, December 6th at 7 p.m. EST

Where: CBS Sports Network

