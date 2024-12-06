Rich Rodriguez Reportedly Set to Interview for WVU Head Coaching Job
As expected, Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez is scheduled to interview for the head coaching vacancy, according to WVNews.
The former Mountaineer header has been rumored to the WVU job since Neal Brown was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening. He has done a phenomenal job of building Jax State during his short, two-year tenure, helping them make the transition from FCS to FBS. By reaching the six-win mark this season, Jacksonville State became the first program to reach a bowl game in each of its first two years at the higher level.
"Rich Rod" has the backing of one of WVU's biggest donors, Ken Kendrick, and his former punter/kicker turned sports media star, Pat McAfee.
“His name is up there now," McAfee said earlier this week on his show. "His name is now being a part of the conversation, and I think it has been for the last few years. It’s crazy. That would be one of the wildest things in the history of sports, let alone college football. If he was going to go back to West Virginia, I mean, there would have to be a lot of conversations by a lot of people. And believe me, it has been an awesome interaction between me and former teammates talking about the entire idea and the thought of it.
During his seven years on the job from 2001-07, Rodriguez went 60-26 and had West Virginia one game away from playing in the national championship.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Who, When, & Where WVU Coaching Candidates Play This Weekend
Neal Brown Says Firing was 'Probably Best for Both Parties'
Ranking the Top Seven Signees in West Virginia's 2025 Recruiting Class
The 10 Players WVU's New Coach Can't Lose to the Transfer Portal