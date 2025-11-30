Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Mercyhurst
It's almost time for West Virginia to throw the ball up in the air in Morgantown for the first time in over a week. The Mountaineers should be able to get back in the win column, but will it be in blowout fashion?
Here are my picks for today's game.
Spread: West Virginia -22.5
Prediction: West Virginia covers.
The Mountaineers are just 1-3 against the spread this season when favored by 16 or more points, but I'm not quite ready to go against them in these situations just yet. WVU has had nearly a week off to rest, practice, and fix some things in film sessions. Mercyhurst is in the same boat, having not played since its loss to Marshall last Sunday, but this should be a game the Mountaineers win comfortably. The Lakers don't shoot the three-ball well (29%), which is a welcome sight for a team that just gave up 16 triples to Xavier. They also lack size across the board, so they're not going to be able to make it up by going inside either. Mykolas Ivanauskas is their biggest player in the rotation at 6'8", so West Virginia will have a major advantage on the interior.
Total: 128.5
Prediction: Under.
The over has hit in three straight West Virginia games, but I'm not sure Mercyhurst is going to be able to hold up their end of the bargain to get this one up and over the number. They were held to just 47 points against Northwestern, which is 82nd in defensive rating according to KenPom. West Virginia is roughly 50 spots higher, and with a week to get things fixed on that end, I expect a smothering defensive performance.
Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
