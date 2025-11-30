West Virginia vs. Mercyhurst Preview & Game Thread
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2) welcome the Mercyhurst Lakers (3-4) to the Hope Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
West Virgina and Mercyhurst are coming off consecutive losses are aiming to avoid their first losing streak of the season.
The Mountaineers were swept in the Charleston Classic by Xavier and Clemson. West Virginia was holding opponents to under 40% shooting from the field heading into the midseason tournament but allowed Clemson to shoot 56% from the field in the second half to finish at 46.2% before Xavier hit 16 threes enroute to a 10-point win.
Senior guard Honor Huff leads the team in scoring at 17.0 points per game, behind a team-leading 24 made threes, while senior forward Brenen Lorient is second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.3 ppg and leads the team in rebounding with 6.4 rebounds per game.
Mercyhurst opened the season with a 70-47 loss at Northwestern before traveling to Loyola-Chicago to notch the first win of the season 73-65. The Lakers are currently on a four-game road trip, starting 0-2 with losses at Miami and at Marshall.
Senior guard, and Morgantown (WV) native, Bernie Blunt III is averaging a team-high 16.6 points per game.
Sophomore guard Jake Lemelman is second on the team in scoring at 14.0 ppg, while sophomore forward Mykolas Ivanauskas leads the team rebounding, averaging six per game.
GAME THREAD
U16 Timeout: Four different Mountaineers have scored and opened the game on a 14-2 to start the game. Senior forward Brenen Lorient leads all scores with seven points.
