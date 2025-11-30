West Virginia Attempting to Flip Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit
Now that the season is over, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has quickly turned his focus to recruiting to try to "fix" many of the Mountaineers' issues.
WVU already has a fairly large group of commits in the 2026 class, but that group is expected to grow in the coming days. In addition to picking up some undecided recruits, there's also the likelihood of flipping the decision of a few players, including current Ohio State pledge Jaeden Ricketts.
The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver from Pataskala, Ohio, has been committed to the Buckeyes since last November, but is visiting West Virginia this weekend. Steve Wiltfong of On3 Sports was the first to report the news.
If WVU were able to pull off the flip, it would add even more speed to the group of receivers they've already picked up verbals from. He runs the 100-meter dash in 10.88 seconds and was clocked on his 40-yard dash at 4.37. At Watkins Memorial High School, Ricketts played both receiver and defensive back, and Rodriguez recently mentioned that he'd be open to playing some players both ways. I'm not sure that's the case here, but it could be in play.
Other schools that have offered Ricketts include Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo, and a few others.
Last season as a junior, Ricketts caught 28 passes for 542 yards and six touchdowns.
The early signing period begins next Wednesday, December 3rd, and runs through Friday, December 5th.
2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
