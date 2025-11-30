How to watch West Virginia vs. Mercyhurst: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
After nearly a week of rest, the West Virginia Mountaineers return home to Hope Coliseum looking to snap a two-game skid as the Mercyhurst Lakers come to town. Here's everything you need to know ahead of today's game.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (5-2) vs. Mercyhurst (3-4)
Date/Time: Sunday, November 30th, 3:30 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
Jake Lemelman (MER): One of the Lakers' sharpshooters and leading scorers. So far this season, Lemelman is averaging 14 points per game on 47% shooting, including 36% from beyond three-point range.
Jackson Fields (WVU): The Troy transfer is expected to make his Mountaineer debut today, giving WVU its full complement of players for the first time this season. Head coach Ross Hodge told reporters earlier in the week that he was the team's leading rebounder and shot blocker in the summer. It'll be interesting to see not only how he plays, but how he is used.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is currently a 22.5-point favorite, which is one point shy of how much Mercyhurst lost to Northwestern by in its only high-major game this season. The over/under is sitting at 128.5.
