Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. NC Central

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take a considerable step back in competition beginning tonight when they host the NC Central Eagles. WVU comes into the game as 25.5-point favorites. Can they cover?
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -25.5
1-star play on West Virginia (-25.5): I don't care if West Virginia is playing Fairmont State, laying 25.5 or more points is hard to do. That's why I'm not putting much of a strong play on the side in this one. However, that is the only way you can look at this one. The Eagles enter this game with a 4-7 record, with two of their wins coming against Carolina University and Virginia-Lynchburg. They've lost by double digits to George Mason, High Point, and Georgia State. Need I say more?
Over/Under: 143.5
1-star play on the over: West Virginia will have the ability to put up a ton of points tonight and their pressure could create several fastbreak opportunities. As poorly as they've played, the Eagles are averaging 79.5 points per game and shooting 34% from three. They haven't seen a defense like West Virginia's, but they'll score enough points to help get this one over the number.
Record this season:
ATS: 4-4 (50%)
O/U: 5-3 (62%)
Overall: 9-7 (56%)
