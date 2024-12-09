Adam Schefter Reports Anthony Becht Has Interviewed for the West Virginia Job
West Virginia Director of Athletics Wren Baker is searching far and wide for the next head football coach, looking at all possibilities. Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez, and Army's Jeff Monken are the three names that appear to be sticking out at the moment.
However, a new name has emerged.
According to ESPN senior NFL analyst, Adam Schefter, former West Virginia tight end and current head coach of the St. Louis BattleHawks, Anthony Becht, has interviewed for the WVU head coaching job.
Last week, Becht was asked about his interest in the WVU job during a radio interview with Wolf and Luke on Arizona Sports.
"I’ve won 70% of my games in two years. We’ve put 24 guys in two seasons in NFL training camps, so we’re developing players. And we fill the stands in St. Louis. And I constructed a team from zero players to the team we have now. I touched all those things in two seasons and we’ll continue to do that. We’re going to win a championship here soon.
"Listen, I have the credentials and I’m starting to check those boxes. It’s now like, okay, let’s get in front of this guy and see what he says, see what he’s doing. What is that plan? How does it look? I’m open to any call, whether it’s West Virginia or anyone else.”
