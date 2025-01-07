Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Arizona
Tuesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers look to improve to 12-2 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 play as they welcome the Arizona Wildcats to the WVU Coliseum.
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Arizona -2.5
3-star play on Arizona (-2.5): West Virginia is playing really good basketball at the moment, but they're not going to go 20-0 in Big 12 play. There are more than a handful of losses on the schedule. Arizona wants payback and they're in a good spot coming off a win over Cincinnati on the road. They're catching the Wildcats at a bad time because they've had a few days to get acclimated on the East Coast and have had a couple of days to rest.
Over/Under: 143.5
3-star play on the under: Both teams scored 66 in regulation in their first meeting in the Bahamas. West Virginia's defense has improved since then, and with Tucker DeVries likely sidelined once again, the Mountaineers won't have nearly as much scoring power. This game has a first to 70 wins type of feel to it. Unders have been a good bet with West Virginia this season, and we're backing it again.
Record this season:
ATS: 6-7 (46%)
O/U: 8-5 (61%)
Overall: 14-12 (53%)
