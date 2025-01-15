Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Houston
College basketball has massive upsets all the time, and on Tuesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers are hoping to be the story of college basketball as they enter their matchup against No. 10 Houston as 17.5-point underdogs.
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Houston -17.5
1-star play on West Virginia (+17.5): This is a really large spread, and while I'm well aware that Houston has throttled all four teams they've played in Big 12 action thus far, they are all bottom half of the league teams. West Virginia isn't. I'm not saying the Mountaineers have a chance to win the game, but why in the world shouldn't you take the points here? I mean, every time you (or I) expect WVU to either get their doors blown off or just lose a game outright, Darian DeVries finds a way to do the unthinkable. WVU will come into this one with something to prove and when you couple that with a near 20-point spread, I want no part in laying points.
Over/Under: 123.5
2-star play on the over: I've been riding the under with West Virginia games this season, and you would think that a matchup against Houston would be another obvious under, right? Not so fast. This is a pretty low number, and rightfully so. However, Houston should be able to get into the 70s, and if WVU can threaten to reach 60, we're golden. Javon Small is going to need some help, but he's capable of going for 25+, which would get WVU close to halfway to the mark they need to hit. We'll put a small lean to the over.
Record this season:
ATS: 8-7 (53%)
O/U: 9-6 (60%)
Overall: 17-13 (56%)
