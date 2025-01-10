Which NFL Franchise's History Most Compares to West Virginia Football?
West Virginia is one of the most successful programs in college football history. As a matter of fact, they are the winningest team in college football without a national championship.
Is that a good thing? Well, yes and no.
It shows that the program has consistently won and is at a high enough level to be among the best programs in the country. However, it's certainly not a label that Mountaineers fans are exactly proud of. The 1988 and 2007 seasons are still burned into the memory bank of WVU fans and getting back to the big dance in this day and age is a tall task.
The Mountaineers entered the 1988 Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame with an unblemished record and clobbered many of their opponents on their path to the big game. Unfortunately, star dual-threat quarterback Major Harris injured his shoulder on the third play of the game and wasn't the same player the rest of the game. The Mountaineers would fall to the Fighting Irish 34-21.
In 2007, well you all Mountaineer fans know the story. But for those who don't, West Virginia entered the final week of the season ranked second in the country and all they needed to do was beat a 3-8 Pitt team in the Backyard Brawl, at home, to secure a spot in the national championship.
The high-powered WVU offense went stagnant as star quarterback Pat White injured his non-throwing hand early in the game. White didn't return until late in the fourth quarter and the Panthers were able to hang on to pull off the stunning upset, defeating the Mountaineers 13-9.
That was the last time WVU has been on the doorstep of a national title.
So, which team in the NFL has shared that same level of misery yet has been a consistently winning organization? That would be the Minnesota Vikings.
They have the best winning percentage of any team in the NFL who have yet to win a Super Bowl. Only the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs have a better winning percentage, but they all have Lombardi Trophies.
Now, technically, the Detroit Lions have the most wins of any NFL team without a Super Bowl win, but they have a winning percentage of .455, so it's not exactly an accurate representation of the success West Virginia has had at the collegiate level.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Michael Vick Hires Former WVU Star as Defensive Coordinator at Norfolk State
JUCO Edge Rusher Keenan Eck Sets Visit to West Virginia
Former Four-Star, Texas A&M TE Transfer Donovan Green is Visiting West Virginia