Steve Forbes? West Virginia Fans Aren't Too Thrilled About the Idea
Many names have been floated around for the West Virginia job over the course of the last week, and with Ben McCollum and Niko Medved, two of the top candidates taking jobs elsewhere, new names are beginning to surface.
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes is among those being tossed around, and by a quick glance on X, you can tell Mountaineer fans are not thrilled about the idea.
Why is Forbes not a popular candidate? Well, it probably has something to do with the fact that he's yet to take Wake Forest to the NCAA Tournament, and there are a handful of younger coaches who have accomplished more.
That being said, Forbes did inherit a program that logged three consecutive losing seasons and hasn't had a true NCAA Tournament appearance (excluding the First Four) since the 2009-10 season. The Demon Deacons are viewed as the fourth-best team in its state behind North Carolina/Duke and NC State, which makes recruiting a bit of a challenge.
With little recent success and NIL being a big hurdle for Wake, Forbes has done a pretty admirable job. He's logged three 20-win seasons over the last four years, which is the most in a four-year stretch since Skip Prosser did it from 2001-05. He's also recorded four consecutive .500 or better seasons in ACC play, also the first time since Prosser's early 2000s run. And lastly, Forbes has won 13 ACC games twice, which ties the program record.
Is Forbes the best candidate for West Virginia? Probably not, but he is at least worthy of a discussion, considering what he's been able to do at a school that has struggled mightily over the last decade and a half.
Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun and North Texas' Ross Hodge are not only better fits for the WVU job but are considered to be among the top choices.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The Three Things WVU Absolutely Must Accomplish by the End of Spring Football
Wren Baker Speaks on Future at West Virginia After Chaotic Start to Tenure
Should Ross Hodge Be a Serious Candidate for West Virginia?