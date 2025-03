Steve Forbes? West Virginia Fans Aren't Too Thrilled About the Idea

I can’t believe how many people are against Jerrod Calhoun being the Head Basketball Coach πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚



You guys really want Steve Forbes? He’s had players like Andrew Carr, Hunter Salis, Boopy Miller at Wake and still has yet to make the tournament πŸ˜‚



And in a WEAK ACC you all would…