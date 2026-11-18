Just a few hours ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their fourth win of the season and passed their first major test against a talented Auburn squad. What looked good? What looked bad? Let's hop right into our newest stock report.

Stock Up: The Sylla/Seini duo

For West Virginia to have a very successful year, they need Mo Sylla and Amadou Seini to produce the way they did in this game against Auburn. They played a physical brand of ball in the paint and on the glass, did a great job of moving their feet and handling screens on the perimeter, and kept some offensive possessions alive. If they play like that again tonight, they'll have a chance to spring the upset over Kansas.

Stock Up: Miles Sadler in the clutch

Crunch time is where Sadler shines; at least that's what he's done at every stage of his career up to this point. He navigated through some early-game struggles and then some poor decisions in the second half to finish the game the right way. When he gets the ball and he's in a one-on-one situation with space, it's game, set, match for that particular possession. Getting him involved with the bigs in the pick-and-roll game is pretty lethal too because he is such a good decision-maker. There's no doubt that he's already comfortable being the guy in go-to situations. He proved that last night.

Stock Up: Team defense

All night long, Auburn had a hell of a time just completing a pass in the halfcourt. West Virginia smothered the ball handler and was also on point with their defensive rotations on the back side, not losing track of their man. Seydou Traore was a difference-maker on that end of the floor, and his intensity was contagious for the rest of the group. If they play that connected consistently, they will be one of the top defenses in the country once again.

Stock Down: Handling fullcourt pressure

It wasn’t all bad for West Virginia against the press; they figured it out eventually , but there was some miscommunication and panic set in a few times. This will be something that they clearly need to work on. Is it a major concern? No, not yet, but it’s really the only negative thing I would extract from this game.

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