Stock Up, Stock Down: Crushed Dreams, Unexpected Offense, Big Man Trouble, + More

West Virginia dropped its third straight on Tuesday night, but as always, there's a little bit of good and bad that came out of it.

It's time for a check-in on our WVU basketball stock report.

Stock Up: Honor Huff, Treysen Eaglestaff

It will be overlooked because of the loss, but for the first time, maybe all season, we saw the version of the duo we all expected offensively. Unfortunately, it's not really going to matter now as they've pretty much outed themselves from the NCAA Tournament, unless they just get red-hot and cut down the nets in Kansas City, which, if we're being honest, isn't going to happen. If anything, it's at least not as hard to watch when they're knocking down shots.

Stock Down: Harlan Obioha

In the first half alone, Oklahoma State's bigs Parsa Fallah and Andrija Vuković were a combined 8/10 from the field. Not all of that came by going at Obioha, but a good chunk of it was. They recognized early on that Obioha wasn't playing with any physicality, giving them high percentage looks in the paint. Harlan has done a decent job this year at taking away the lob threat, but that's not really what OSU was trying to do. They just threw it down to the post and played bully ball. Obioha was in position to make the play more often than not; he just chose not to put a body on them or knock them off their spot.

Stock Up: Offense

Baskets! So the ball is allowed to go in the hoop in the first five minutes of the game...wild! I mentioned this a handful of times over the past month that WVU seems to get more production out of its offense when they play with a little more tempo. They were forced to play more of an up-and-down game last night, and surprisingly, they were able to match buckets all night. I'm not advocating for Hodge to change to that lightning-fast pace that Oklahoma State plays with, but maybe this team just needs to get out and run a little bit more to be effective.

Stock Down: Whatever hope was left

Coming into this one, the Mountaineers needed a ton to go their way to make the NCAA Tournament. At this point, you might as well forget about it unless they win these final three games and make it to the championship game of the Big 12 tournament. Again, that's not happening. What has to be most frustrating for Ross Hodge is that this group has dropped three straight games that it either should have won or had a lead in. They squandered the chance to play their way back into the conversation.