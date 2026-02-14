WVU Bubble Watch: Where the Mountaineers Are + Who Fans Should Scoreboard Watch

All hopes of West Virginia making the NCAA Tournament aren't dashed yet, although it may feel like it.

Despite the rollercoaster ride this month, the Mountaineers, to some degree, still control their own destiny. With seven regular season games remaining, WVU can bolster its resume with a handful of quality wins, and there's one on the table today at UCF, which will qualify as a Quad 1 game for WVU.

As we've been doing each Saturday morning, it's time to take a peek around the NCAA tournament bubble to see who Mountaineer fans should be cheering for, in addition to the Mountaineers. A win for WVU and several losses by bubble teams could finally put the Mountaineers in the mix.

As of Thursday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had West Virginia as the second team mentioned in the "to be considered group," which sits just outside the Next Four Out category. So with that said, here's your bubble viewing guide, made up of teams on Lunardi's latest projection.

Last Four Byes

Georgia: at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

UCF: vs. West Virginia, 6 p.m. on FS1

UCLA: at Michigan, 12:45 p.m. on CBS

Miami: at NC State, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Last Four In

Texas: at Missouri, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2

USC: BYE

San Diego State: vs. Nevada, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Missouri: vs. Texas, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2

First Four Out

TCU: at Oklahoma State, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Virginia Tech: vs. Florida State, 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Ohio State: vs. Virginia, 8 p.m. on FOX

New Mexico: BYE

Next Four Out

California: at Boston College, 12 p.m. on ACC Network

Oklahoma State: vs. TCU 12 p.m. on ESPN2

VCU: at Richmond, 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Seton Hall: at Butler, 6 p.m. on FS1 (Sunday)

Considered

Boise State: L 83-86 (OT) vs. UNLV on Friday

West Virginia: at UCF, 6 p.m. on FS1

Baylor: vs. Louisville, 4 p.m. on ESPN

Nevada: at San Diego State, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

