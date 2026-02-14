WVU Bubble Watch: Where the Mountaineers Are + Who Fans Should Scoreboard Watch
In this story:
All hopes of West Virginia making the NCAA Tournament aren't dashed yet, although it may feel like it.
Despite the rollercoaster ride this month, the Mountaineers, to some degree, still control their own destiny. With seven regular season games remaining, WVU can bolster its resume with a handful of quality wins, and there's one on the table today at UCF, which will qualify as a Quad 1 game for WVU.
As we've been doing each Saturday morning, it's time to take a peek around the NCAA tournament bubble to see who Mountaineer fans should be cheering for, in addition to the Mountaineers. A win for WVU and several losses by bubble teams could finally put the Mountaineers in the mix.
As of Thursday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had West Virginia as the second team mentioned in the "to be considered group," which sits just outside the Next Four Out category. So with that said, here's your bubble viewing guide, made up of teams on Lunardi's latest projection.
Last Four Byes
Georgia: at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
UCF: vs. West Virginia, 6 p.m. on FS1
UCLA: at Michigan, 12:45 p.m. on CBS
Miami: at NC State, 4 p.m. on ESPN2
Last Four In
Texas: at Missouri, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2
USC: BYE
San Diego State: vs. Nevada, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Missouri: vs. Texas, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2
First Four Out
TCU: at Oklahoma State, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Virginia Tech: vs. Florida State, 2 p.m. on ACC Network
Ohio State: vs. Virginia, 8 p.m. on FOX
New Mexico: BYE
Next Four Out
California: at Boston College, 12 p.m. on ACC Network
Oklahoma State: vs. TCU 12 p.m. on ESPN2
VCU: at Richmond, 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Seton Hall: at Butler, 6 p.m. on FS1 (Sunday)
Considered
Boise State: L 83-86 (OT) vs. UNLV on Friday
West Virginia: at UCF, 6 p.m. on FS1
Baylor: vs. Louisville, 4 p.m. on ESPN
Nevada: at San Diego State, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF
Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF
Can WVU Steal One on the Road? BPI Reveals Their Chances of Taking Down UCF
How to Watch West Virginia vs. UCF: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds
What Seed Would WVU Be if the Big 12 Tournament Began Today?
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_