A really slow start impacted West Virginia's chances to spring the upset of No. 1 Florida on Thursday, and while you have to tip your hat to the guys for chipping away and making it a three-point game late in the second half, they just happened to dig a hole that was too deep to climb out of.

Let's dive into our final stock report of the week.

Stock Up: Ross Hodge

How 'bout some love for the ole ball coach?

People are going to complain about his late-game management in the loss to Kansas, and that criticism is fair. He owned it in his postgame interview, stating that the final 35 seconds or so were 1000% on him. Still, he made several other good decisions throughout the weekend, and it's very obvious that this team is bought in and willing to be coached really hard. There is a lot to learn and grow from, and that's what this three-day event was about. For a group that's essentially entirely new, they are in a very good spot after six games.

Stock Down: Three-Point Shooting

This was a huge reason why West Virginia couldn't stay within striking distance of the Gators, who are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation. Conversely, you have to not lose track of your man and get up in their grill to force a more contested look when defending the three-ball.

But offensively, there were just way too many misses on open looks. It's not that the Mountaineers took a bunch of questionable shots from range; they just weren't connecting on them. Later in the second half, when WVU was on the cusp of either tying it or trying to keep it a two-possession game, they got a handful of wide-open looks, be it Martin Somerville, Finley Bizjack, Brenen Lorient, or Miles Sadler. Knocking down one or two of those could have shifted things.

Stock Up: Finley Bizjack

This was a much-needed performance for Fin. Coming into the game, he was shooting just 32% from the field and had only his seven of his 30 three-point attempts (23.3%). In this one, Bizjack was more selective with his shots, and it resulted in a more efficient outing, going 5/7, including 2/3 from downtown. Maybe this is the type of game he needed to get him going.

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