Taking down the top-ranked team in the nation is not easy, but over the years, West Virginia has had some success in pulling off the big upset. So while the Mountaineers' chances of beating Florida this afternoon may feel slim , there's still a chance they could pull a rabbit out of the hat and be the story of the day in the world of sports.

Today's game will mark the 18th time the Mountaineers will face the top-ranked team in the country, and they enter this one with a 5-12 record all-time against such teams, including a 2-2 record in those games played on a neutral floor.

West Virginia's game-by-game history vs. No. 1 ranked teams

Jan 12, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jevon Carter (2) looks to get past Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) during the second half at the WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Games in bold were played on a neutral floor

Dec. 21, 1957 — No. 1 North Carolina — W, 75–64

Feb. 7, 1966 — No. 1 Duke — W, 94–90

Dec. 21, 1968 — No. 1 UCLA — L, 56–95

Feb. 27, 1983 — No. 1 UNLV — W, 87–78

Feb. 23, 1988 — No. 1 Temple — L, 61–62

Feb. 28, 1988 — No. 1 Temple — L, 69–78

Jan. 27, 1995 — No. 1 UMass — L, 94–97

Jan. 9, 1999 — No. 1 UConn — L, 45–80

Feb. 18, 2006 — No. 1 UConn — L, 75–81

March 26, 2015 — No. 1 Kentucky — L, 39–78

Jan. 12, 2016 — No. 1 Kansas — W, 74–63

Jan. 10, 2017 — No. 1 Baylor — W, 89–68

Jan. 24, 2017 — Kansas (No. 1 Coaches Poll; No. 2 AP) — W, 85–69

Jan. 26, 2019 — No. 1 Tennessee — L, 66–83

Feb. 15, 2020 — No. 1 Baylor — L, 59–70

Dec. 2, 2020 — No. 1 Gonzaga — L, 82–87

Jan. 24, 2026 — No. 1 Arizona — L, 53–88

Even in a few of the games they've lost, West Virginia has been very competitive and could have very easily won. The same can be said if you extend it out to top-two or top-five ranked teams.

So, what has to happen today for WVU to make it happen again?

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West Virginia guard Miles Sadler (1) reacts after a play during the second half against Kansas in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DEFEND WITHOUT FOULING...did I make that clear enough? WVU got whistled for a bunch of ticky-tack fouls last night, but they also had a boatload of really bad and avoidable fouls. They have to play a more disciplined game and not bite on the pump fakes or leave their feet early.

Florida has been very generous early this season, turning the ball over on 18.8% of its possessions, which ranks 243rd nationally. West Virginia ranks 34th in that same category. If they can play a clean game, force some live-ball turnovers, and get out in transition, they will have a puncher's chance to win.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers