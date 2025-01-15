The ESPN BPI Isn't Giving West Virginia Much of a Chance to Take Down Houston
We've got another big-time Big 12 matchup on our hands tonight as the West Virginia Mountaineers take on the 10th-ranked Houston Cougars.
What the ESPN BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia has just a 6.6% chance to spring the upset. Meanwhile, Houston has a 93.4% chance to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
I'd like to say the game will be more competitive than what the percentages say, and while that may happen, it's hard for me to disagree with the Mountaineers' chances of winning the game. Houston is a tough team to beat, especially at home. Their elite defense has caused problems for teams during the Kelvin Sampson era and has been a major reason why their transition to the Big 12 has been seamless.
West Virginia's recent games
Last week, the Mountaineers went 1-1 with a very disappointing home loss to Arizona, falling 75-56. They didn't have the same bounce in their step defensively, allowing several easy looks in the paint, and trailed by double digits for much of the night. On Sunday in Boulder, WVU put a better product on the floor, especially defensively, where Colorado really struggled to knock down shots. If it weren't for the free throw line, the Mountaineers would have won that game going away.
Houston's recent games
After starting the season 4-3, the Cougars have rattled off eight straight wins. Much of the current eight-game winning streak has come against inferior non-conference competition and Big 12 foes who are expected to finish toward the bottom of the league. That being said, Houston's defense is at an elite level, per usual. They've allowed more than 74 points in regulation just twice this season, and none of their previous eight opponents have hit 60. Last week, UH took down TCU 65-46 and then demolished Kansas State 87-57.
