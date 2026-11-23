Six games into the 2026-27 season, the West Virginia Mountaineers already look like a vastly improved team.

The good thing is that this group is just scratching the surface of the team that they will ultimately become. While the trip to Las Vegas resulted in two losses in three days, it was a great test for WVU to see where they are, and they will be better because of that early-season challenge.

So, what has been good about the Mountaineers through six games? What's been bad?

The Good

Quality depth

The Auburn game really exemplified this. Brenen Lorient got hot for a stretch, then it was Miles Sadler, then Finley Bizjack, and Amadou Seini came up with some big plays defensively and on the glass. Oh, and how could I forget the job that Seydou Traore did on Tahaad Pettiford in the first half? It was a strong effort all the way around, proving that they nearly have a two-deep at each position.

To further prove that, Martin Somerville had a game against Kansas, and Javan Buchanan likewise against Florida. Although he didn't play well in Las Vegas, Joson Sanon has already put his shooting on display and has done it at the high major level, so you know he will produce as well.

Free throw shooting

Holy smokes! Is this real life? West Virginia has a good free-throw shooting team? Nah, this has to be a simulation, right? Right??? Regardless of personnel or coaching staff, WVU has almost always had trouble knocking down freebies at the line over the years. Currently, the Mountaineers are hitting 76.2% of their shots at the charity stripe, which is 25th among high majors. The good thing? I actually think this should hold throughout the entirety of the season.

Defensive efficiency/Pressure

Seydou Traore has been phenomenal, but it goes well beyond him. Although Miles Sadler still has a long way to go defensively, he's made some big plays on that end of the floor, and Finley Bizjack is already a much better defender than he was at Butler, with room still to grow.

The on-ball pressure has been really good, which is why opponents are turning the ball over 15.7 times per game, which ranks 45th nationally. For a brand-new squad playing three of its first six games against high-level competition, ranking 73rd in defensive efficiency (0.953) — points allowed/possessions x 100 — is pretty damn good.

The Bad

Rebounding/Physicality

The Mountaineers haven't necessarily been awful in this category, but they are going to need to improve tremendously to be able to stiff-arm comeback attempts and close out games. Ross Hodge has talked about this numerous times already, so it's definitely a concern, particularly on the defensive glass.

They do a really good job of defending the first shot, but the moment you give up that offensive board, you are in a vulnerable position. With the size and length WVU has, it needs to clean things up better to limit teams to one shot each trip up the floor.

Also, the Mountaineers rank 345th in blocks per game (1.5). Now, some of that is due to guys being turned away in the paint because of Seini and Sylla's size, but there are too many occasions where they are going right at them and getting clean looks.

Ball movement

In West Virginia's final two games at the Players Era Tournament, they had a combined 15 assists – 7 vs. Kansas, 8 vs. Florida.

Too often, the Mountaineers try to run things in the halfcourt, can't find an opening, and it turns into getting the ball to Sadler and seeing if he can just blow by someone and make a play. It's a nice weapon to have, but it can't be something WVU relies on consistently.

Some of this is due to guys being unable to create their own shot, which, to me, has been odd. They have guys who have been able to create in the past, so perhaps it's just an early stage of the season in a new system type of deal.

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