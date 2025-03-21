Top In-State Target Decommits from West Virginia
According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, West Virginia University men’s basketball commit Braydon Hawthorne will reopen his recruitment, following the departure of head coach Darian DeVries.
The six-foot-nine guard/forward is still open to recommitting to the program.
Hawthorne committed to West Virginia in October, choosing the Mountaineers over Florida Gulf Coast, Mount St. Mary's, Ohio, Old Dominion, Pepperdine, Radford, UMBC, and Wichita State.
The Huntington Prep (WV) prep product quickly jumped up the recruiting rankings this season and is currently the 71st overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He was the highest rated prospect to commit to the Mountaineers.
West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier was the lead recruiter.
Hawthorne is the third WVU recruit to announce his decommitment to the basketball program since DeVries fled to Indiana. SoCal Academy teammates Trent MacLean and Kelvin Odih also announced their decommitment earlier this week.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch & Listen to No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Columbia
WVU Coaching Search: Ben McCollum Proves His Worth, Upsets No.6 Missouri
Jerrod Calhoun Freed Up to Talk to WVU Following Blowout Loss in NCAA Tournament
Darian DeVries Proved Winning in Morgantown is Possible in Year One